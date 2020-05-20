Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 2,000 migrants sent back home from Rajasthan's Bundi district: Admn

PTI | Kota | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:58 IST
Over 2,000 migrants sent back home from Rajasthan's Bundi district: Admn

The Bundi district administration in Rajasthan has sent back home over 2,000 of more than 3,000 migrant workers who had registered themselves with it, officials said on Wednesday. Similarly, over 1,200 migrant workers from the district have returned from other parts of the country, they said.

So far, the administration has facilitated the return of 2,310 of the 3,117 migrant workers from 26 states who were stranded in the district due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to Bundi Collector Antar Singh Nehra. Nearly 145 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh will be sent back home on buses, which will also bring back to Bundi 87 workers from the neighbouring state, he said.

As many as 470 workers from Bihar and 132 from West Bengal are still stuck in Bundi and discussions are being held with the respective state governments to facilitate their return, he added. Similarly, 1,232 of the total 2,564 migrant workers from Bundi stuck in other states have reached home. The process to bring back home the remaining workers is underway, Nehra said.

A helpline-cum-control room set up by the Bundi district Congress Committee has facilitated the return of 250 migrant workers to 22 states in the last 19 days, a party leader said. At least 71 migrant workers hailing from Bihar are still struck in Bundi and are staying in the municipal council's 'rain-baseras' where they are being provided food by the district administration, district Congress vice president Charmesh Sharma said.

He said Urban Housing and Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal has specially allotted funds to the state's municipal bodies for providing food to the migrant workers staying in government 'rain-baseras'. "The party workers contribute for travel expenses of migrant workers," he added.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Zoey Deutch reveals she battled coronavirus for a month

Actor Zoey Deutch has revealed that she contracted coronavirus before the lockdown began and said she is doing okay now. The Politician star admitted that she felt guilty for recovering from COVID-19 infection, which continues to wreak havo...

Israel court orders Netanyahu to appear for opening of trial

An Israeli court on Wednesday ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appear for the opening of his criminal trial in Jerusalem on Sunday. Netanyahus attorneys had asked the court for an exemption from appearing for the opening of proc...

India to allow some domestic flights from May 25 - minister

India will allow airlines to begin some domestic flights from May 25, its civil aviation minister said on Wednesday, two months after the country imposed a ban on air travel as it went into lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Do...

Cabinet approves additional funding of Rs 3 lakh cr for MSMEs, MUDRA borrowers through ECLG Scheme

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved to enable additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020