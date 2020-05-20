Left Menu
Domestic civil aviation operations to recommence from Monday: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday announced that domestic civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards. The minister said that all airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday announced that domestic civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards. The minister said that all airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25. "Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May," Civil Aviation Minister Puri wrote on Twitter.

He also said that Standard operating procedure (SOPs) for passenger movement is also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a statement and said "All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended till May 31 midnight. Foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to or from India or domestic, respectively, in due course."

This decision came after the government extended the lockdown till May 31. Domestic flights in the country have been prohibited since March 25 when the first lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

