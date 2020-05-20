Left Menu
Development News Edition

Water delivery to Alfred Nzo District Municipality to continue

The municipality is among the 2 000 communities that were identified as being in need of water and sanitation across the country.   

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastern Cape | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:11 IST
Water delivery to Alfred Nzo District Municipality to continue
This follows a directive by Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to the department to respond accordingly to the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Despite the ongoing challenges, the delivery of water to the community of Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape will continue, the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Wednesday.

The municipality is among the 2 000 communities that were identified as being in need of water and sanitation across the country.

This follows a directive by Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to the department to respond accordingly to the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

The Minister set the ball rolling towards bringing relief to the communities in water and sanitation distress, by directing the department to roll out the necessary intervention to these communities.

The department said that a lot of work has happened, and this includes the delivery of 17 962 water tanks with 11 978 of these installed across the country.

The department said despite the inherent challenges in the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, the department and the stakeholders are continuing to deliver the water tanks.

"As per the report of 19 May 2020, the Eastern Cape had 4 494 tanks installed and in use, with 201 tankers delivered, of which 169 are in use. Alfred Nzo District Municipality has received 482 tanks which are also in use, with 13 tankers delivered.

"A further seven tankers are awaited as soon as the procurement processes are completed. These will ensure that much better security of supply is achieved," the department said.

In all of this, the department said the office of the department in the Eastern Cape is tasked with working with the implementing agent, including Amatola Water, Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Eastern Cape Office of the Premier, the office of the MEC for COGTA, as well as the community to ensure that, as the roll-out of the intervention continues, it actually reaches the most vulnerable communities as identified by the municipality.

Bizana, Ntabankulu are not being ignored

The department also noted that the localities of Bizana and Ntabankulu are not being ignored, as much as the intervention might be slow.

The department said that installation of the water tanks did not take off as would have been envisaged and preferred, due to the lockdown taking its toll on some of the service providers who became cash strapped.

"Tankering has also not been optimal as the tanks that were allocated were too few to advance services to the vast area they were required to assist. Once the procurement glitches at Amatola Water are overcome, services will be rendered much better.

"The need for security of supply to all, especially the most vulnerable communities cannot be compromised, thus the directive of Minister Sisulu has to be brought to life. As the intervention continues to roll out, we ask for patience from those that have not yet been reached," the department explained.

While acknowledging that the desired results and effects have not yet been felt in all communities, the department said it is intent on completely fulfilling its mission.

KZN improves efforts to supplement ailing water supply

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Water and Sanitation department have doubled its efforts to supplement the ailing water supply in the province as a result of declining dam level capacity.

The department said that more than 4 000 water tanks and 532 tankers have been delivered in the province as a temporary measure to supplement the provision of water and to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"The Ugu District has 342 installed tanks, while the uMzinyathi and Harry Gwala Districts have 480 and 350 water tanks installed and in use respectively," the department said.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has reiterated that local municipalities should step up their efforts to ensure the tanks are always filled up with water for access to the community.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. airlines step up safety measures in preparation for recovery

U.S. carriers JetBlue Airways Corp and United Airlines Holdings Inc announced fresh safety measures on Wednesday aimed at restoring confidence in travel as several executives pointed to signs domestic demand is improving. U.S. states are st...

Former BJP MLA from HP dies of cardiac arrest

Former BJP MLA in Himachal Pradesh Rakesh Verma died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, a senior doctor saidHe was brought dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College IGMC at 7.30 pm today here, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj saidVe...

'Thundering' sound creates flutter in Bengaluru

A loud thundering sound in several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon triggered panic among the residents, while officials ruled out the possibility of it being an earthquake. The sound was heard across the city from Kempegowda Int...

Publicise list of shelters for migrant workers in TN: PIL

Chennai, May 20 PTI The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to accommodate stranded migrant workers in shelters, homes and other places before transporting them to their home states. Passing interim orders on a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020