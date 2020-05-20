Man found dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Man found dead in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:20 IST
A body of a middle-aged man was found in Bhopa area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, police said
The man, said to be around 45 years, was found dead near Ganga Ghat at a religious place in Shukertal area, police added
The body has not yet been identified and has been sent for a post-mortem while an investigation is on, they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar district
- Bhopa
- Uttar Pradesh
- Shukertal