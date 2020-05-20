6 family members of man who died of COVID-19 test positive in Mathura, district tally rises to 57

Six family members of a man who died due to COVID-19 tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, taking the total number of cases in the district to 57, a senior official said on Wednesday. The test reports of the family members came on Tuesday, he said.

"All the six people, including two children and a woman, found to be COVID-19 positive are from the same family," Mathura Chief Medical Officer Sanjeev Yadav said. Over two weeks after a COVID-19 patient died in Mathura's Farah, his wife also tested positive for the respiratory disease, he said.

Later, five other members of the family tested positive for the disease. Their test reports came late on Tuesday evening, he added. Speaking about the coronavirus situation in the district, Yadav said Mathura has a high recovery percentage.

Of the 57 COVID-19 patients, 37 have been recovered, taking the recovery rate to over 64 per cent, he said. He said lockdown norms are being adhered to in hospot areas of Dhauli Piau, Sonkh Road -- both falling in new Mathura area, and Gokul.