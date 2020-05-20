Suspected coronavirus patient found hanging from ceiling in Bihar

A suspected coronavirus patient was found hanging from the ceiling of the quarantine centre where he had been lodged since his return from Delhi, police said here on Wednesday. The incident took place in Sadar police station area of Vaishali district this afternoon, where the 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide shortly after meeting family members who had come to see him, SHO Roha Kumar said.

He said the deceased had returned from the national capital two days ago and had been put up at the Ambedkar Hostel quarantine centre where he showed symptoms during thermal screening and his sample was collected and sent for testing. "Test reports are yet to come out but the deceased is said to have been suffering from anxiety ever since his sample was collected.

"He may have taken the drastic step in such a state of mind. His body has been taken into custody for post mortem", the SHO added..