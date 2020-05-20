Left Menu
U'khand govt withdraws odd-even rule due to 'practical problems' faced by people

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:16 IST
U'khand govt withdraws odd-even rule due to 'practical problems' faced by people

A day after it implemented the road rationing rule, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday withdrew the odd-even traffic formula for private cars in view of the "practical problems" it was causing for people. In fresh guidelines issued late on Monday night, the Uttarakhand government had said it would implement the odd-even rule for private vehicles in seven major cities of the state -- Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Kotdwar, Rudrapur, Haldwani and Kashipur -- during the fourth phase of the lockdown.

According to Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, the decision was taken to ensure fewer vehicles on the road between 7 am and 4 pm. "The odd-even traffic rule was withdrawn on the direction of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in view of the practical problems it was causing for people," an official communication said here on Wednesday.

Under the odd-even rule, vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits ply on odd dates and those ending with even digits ply on even dates..

