Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, rate of return 7.4 pc for 2020-21

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday fixed the annual rate of return for Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), a social income security scheme for senior citizens, at 7.4 per cent for 2020-21 per annum.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:49 IST
Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, rate of return 7.4 pc for 2020-21
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday fixed the annual rate of return for Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), a social income security scheme for senior citizens, at 7.4 per cent for 2020-21 per annum. "The Union Cabinet extended the PMVVY up to March 31, 2023 for a further period of three years beyond March 31, 2020 and also allowed "initially an assured rate of return of 7.40 per cent per annum for the year 2020-21 per annum and thereafter to be reset every year," an official release said.

The Cabinet also approved an annual reset of the assured rate of interest with effect from April 1 in line with the revised rate of returns of Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS) up to a ceiling of 7.75 per cent with the fresh appraisal of the scheme on breach of this threshold at any point. It also approved the expenditure to be incurred on account of the difference between the market rate of return generated by LIC (net of expenses) and the guaranteed rate of return under the scheme.

The minimum investment has also been revised to Rs 1,56,658 for a pension of Rs 12,000 per annum and Rs 1,62,162 for getting a minimum pension amount of Rs 1000 per month under the scheme. As per the release, the government's financial liability is limited to the extent of the difference between the market return generated by LIC and the guaranteed return of 7.4 per cent per annum initially for the year 2020-21, and thereafter to be reset every year in line with SCSS.

The expenses on managing the scheme are capped at 0.5 per cent of assets under management per annum for the first year of the scheme, and 0.3 per cent per annum second year onwards for the next nine years. "As such the expected financial liability will range from an estimated expenditure of Rs 829 crore in the financial year 2023-24 to Rs 264 crore in last FY 2032-33," the release said.

The average expected financial liability for subsidy reimbursement, calculated for annuity payment on an actual basis, is expected to be Rs 614 crore per year for the currency of the scheme, it added. The actual interest-gap (subsidy) would, however, depend upon the actual experience in terms of the number of new policies issued, the quantum of investment made by subscribers, actual returns generated and the basis of annuity payment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Gogoi urges PM Modi to not allow coal mining in Dehing Patkai forest area

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not allow coal mining inside the Dehing Patkai forest area, saying it will destroy its biodiversity and the regions ecological balance. Writing a let...

Cyclone kills 14 in India, Bangladesh leaving trail of destruction

A powerful cyclone pounded eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, killing at least 14 people and destroying thousands of homes, officials said, leaving authorities struggling to mount relief efforts amid a surging coronavirus outbreak. ...

Burundi voting ends in calm despite fraud allegation

Voting in Burundis presidential election passed calmly on Wednesday despite simmering political violence, the coronavirus pandemic and the opposition accusing the authorities of fraud.In what could be the first competitive presidential elec...

South Delhi district adds two containment zones

The South Delhi district administration on Wednesday issued two containment zone orders following the health departments direction to all district magistrates to create such zones as per the existing guidelines. The departments direction wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020