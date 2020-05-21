MP: Two held for shooting obscene video of quarantined woman

Two men were arrested for allegedly shooting an obscene video of a 22-year-old woman at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Thursday. The accused, who are in their 20s, were arrested on Wednesday night for also threatening to upload the video on social media, an official said.

A resident of Damoh district, the complainant had returned from Indore and was quarantined at a school in Kumar Bhatoli village in Sagar district, Garhakota police station (Sagar district) in-charge Rajesh Banjara said. The accused duo allegedly shot a video of the complainant while she was bathing in a makeshift bathroom outside the quarantine centre last week and later threatened to upload the clip on social media, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the duo and the matter was being probed, the official added..