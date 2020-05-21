Left Menu
Cabinet Secretary reviews situation in cyclone-hit areas of Odisha, West Bengal

Chief Secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal informed that timely and accurate forecast by IMD and advance the deployment of NDRF facilitated in the evacuation of about 5 lakh people in West Bengal and about 2 lakh in Odisha.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:55 IST
Reviewing the rescue and restoration efforts, Cabinet Secretary directed that officers of Central Ministries/ Agencies should remain in close touch with Odisha and West Bengal State Governments and provide all required assistance expeditiously. Image Credit: ANI

Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba today chaired the meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), which reviewed the situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

NDRF is moving additional teams in West Bengal to speed up restoration work, especially in Kolkata. FCI will also ensure adequate availability of food grains, especially rice, to West Bengal so that marooned people are provided immediate sustenance.

Power Ministry and Department of Telecommunications will also assist in the early restoration of services in both the States. The Railways, which suffered major damages to its infrastructure, is in the process of restarting its operations at the earliest.

West Bengal informed that there were major damages to agriculture, power and telecommunication facilities in Cyclone affected areas. Odisha informed that damages have been mainly limited to agriculture.

Reviewing the rescue and restoration efforts, Cabinet Secretary directed that officers of Central Ministries/ Agencies should remain in close touch with Odisha and West Bengal State Governments and provide all required assistance expeditiously. Ministry of Home Affairs will be sending teams to carry out an early assessment of damages and submit a report.

Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Odisha participated in the NCMC Meeting through Video Conference. Senior Officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Defence, Shipping, Civil Aviation, Railways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Power, Telecommunications, Steel, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Health, IMD, NDMA and NDRF also attended the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

