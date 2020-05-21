Maha: Awhad bats for redevelopment of Dharavi, writes to CM

Maha: Awhad bats for redevelopment of Dharavi, writes to CMPTI | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:07 IST
Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to take a decision on the redevelopment of Dharavi, which has emerged as a COVID-19 hot-spot in Mumbai. In his letter, the minister said most of the COVID-19 cases in the city were reported from the slums and Dharavi faced a severe shortage of health and hygiene facilities.
The previous government had already announced the redevelopment of Dharavi and all formalities had been completed, the NCP leader said. Under the present circumstances, if a decision is taken about the redevelopment, it will be politically, socially and economically beneficial to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the minister said.
The redevelopment project would also generate employment and improve the economy, he said, urging the Chief Minister to call for a meeting to discuss the issue at the earliest..
