Policeman killed, another injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

Policeman killed, another injured in militant attack in J-K's PulwamaPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:49 IST
A policeman was killed and another injured when terrorists opened fire at a security forces' patrol party, in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place near Perchoo bridge where a joint patrol of the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police was ensuring law and order situation, they said.
In the attack by the terrorists, Anuj Singh and Mohammed Ibrahim, both belonging to the 10 battalion of the India Reserve Police, were injured, the officials said. Singh succumbed to injuries while Ibrahim is battling for life, they said.
The incident came a day after terrorists shot dead two BSF personnel at Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar..
