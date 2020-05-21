Miscreants smash glasspanes of two buses

Miscreants smashed glasses of two private buses that resumed services in tune with the Kerala government's decision to ease lockdown restrictions, prompting authorities to assure operators of adequate protection, sources said on Thursday. A senior police official said the incident happened last night and both the buses, operating on the KozhikodeMukkom route, were parked on the roadside after resuming service on Wednesday, Services had resumed after being suspended for over 50 days due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Sources said there has been opposition from among a section of the bus operators for conceding the state government's demand to resume operations by following social distancing norms. The marginal hike in busfares offered by the government was far from adequate to compensate cost, leave alone profit, they alleged.

However, a section of the bus owners agreed to operate services on conditions prescribed by the government. Police said the owners of the two buses, which were attacked, were among the ones who responded positively to the government's request to start operations.

Police said the owners had been cautioned against operating services against the decision of their association. However, they ignored this and resumed operations, they said.

Despite theattack, more buses were seen on roads on Thursday. Meanwhile,Transport Minister A K Saseendran said necessary protection would be provided to buses operating as per government directive.