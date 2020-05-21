Deve Gowda to attend Oppn meet on May 22 to discuss COVID-19 crisis

JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda will be attending the meeting of opposition parties on Friday to discuss the plight of migrant workers due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown and the Centre's handling of the crisis, including announcement of the economic package. Gowda will be participating in the meeting of leaders of all opposition parties called by Congress President Sonia Gandhi through video conferencing, the veteran leader's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Several opposition parties will be taking part in the meeting, which will also focus on the problems faced by the farmers and the changes in labour laws in BJP-ruled states. The virtual meeting will be held at 3 PM on Friday.