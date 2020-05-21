COVID-19: TN govt bans new posts due to "compelling need"

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed a complete ban on creation of new posts in all the departments in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the "compelling need" to regulate expenditure, a Government Order said. Though recruitment to fill existing entry-level vacant posts including through compassionate grounds shall continue with the approval of the staff Committee, "there shall be a total ban on creation of new posts in all departments," a G.O., issued on May 20, which was made available to the media on Thursday said.

"Considering, the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the State and the compelling need to regulate expenditure on emoluments," the government has banned creation of new posts, the order said. However, promotions and recruitment by transfer shall continue as per the existing procedure, the order added.