World Bank approves $63M to help Ethiopia prevent threat posed by desert locust

The current locust invasion, which is the worst in decades may undermine development gains and threaten the food security and livelihoods of millions of Ethiopians.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:37 IST
The swarms, which have devastated nearly 1.5 million hectares of land, have so far cost Ethiopia an estimated $43.2 million due to loss of staple crops and livestock. Image Credit: Pixabay

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved financing of $63 million ($31.5 million grant and $31.5 million credit) from the International Development Association* (IDA) to help Ethiopia prevent and respond to the threat to livelihoods posed by the desert locust outbreak and to strengthen its national and regional systems for preparedness.

The current locust invasion, which is the worst in decades may undermine development gains and threaten the food security and livelihoods of millions of Ethiopians. Between January and March 2020 alone, the invasion affected over 156 woredas (districts) across 6 Regional States. The swarms, which have devastated nearly 1.5 million hectares of land, have so far cost Ethiopia an estimated $43.2 million due to loss of staple crops and livestock.

"If not managed efficiently, desert locusts can have a dire impact on a country like Ethiopia where millions rely on agricultural livelihoods in locust-infested areas. This latest program will provide fast support to help ensure the livelihood of the most vulnerable are protected and adequate systems are put in place to manage further outbreaks," said Carolyn Turk, World Bank Country Director for Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan and Sudan.

The Emergency Locust Response Program will help Ethiopia: (a) monitor and manage locust population growth and curb the spread of swarms while mitigating the risks associated with locust management measures; (b) protect livelihoods of locust-affected households to prevent asset loss, and return them to productivity, and (c) prevent future locust upsurges by strengthening capacity for surveillance and locust management operations to facilitate early warning and early response.

"The Government of Ethiopia has been working hard to manage the infestation and minimize damages. However, the country faces capacity constraints and will need to enhance surveillance and locust management measures in order to keep pace with the rapidly changing situations with increased rates of invading swarms," said Vikas Choudhary, World Bank task Team Leader.

