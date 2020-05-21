Barbers' shops, parlours can reopen in green zone in MP

Barbers' shops and parlours can resume business in the green zone in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government announced on Thursday, and issued a standard operating protocol (SOP) for them. Principal Secretary, Home, S N Mishra informed that as per the SOP, those having fever, cold, cough or sore throat will not be allowed to visit these establishments.

Hand sanitiser should be placed at the entry of such shops and the staff must use masks, head covers and aprons. All the tools and equipment used at hair-cutting salons and parlours should be sanitised after every use.

The staff must sanitise their hands after each hair cut or shave. The common area, floor, lift, lounge, stairs and handrails must be disinfected, the government order said.

