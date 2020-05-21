Fireman killed in road accident in Thane

A 42-year-old fireman died in a road accident here in Maharashtra on Thursday evening, civic officials said. The deceased, Mangalsingh Rajput, was attached to the Kopri fire station of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), they said.

Rajput was on his way home on a two-wheeler when his vehicle was hit by a truck around 5 pm, said a civic official. He was severely injured and rushed to the CSMH civic hospital at Kalwa, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.