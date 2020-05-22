Ex-Apna Dal leader arrested in connection with lynching of student in UP

A former Apna Dal leader was arrested in connection with the lynching of a student here, police said on Friday. Ankit Trivedi, a student belonging to Payari village in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, was severely thrashed and left in the community health centre, Naraina, in a serious condition on Tuesday, Station House Officer Girindra Singh said.

Trivedi succumbed to injuries later, he added. A case was lodged against Mangal Singh Patel, former district unit president of Apna Dal, and three others in this connection, the SHO said, adding Patel was arrested on Thursday.