J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch and Nowshera districts; Indian Army retaliates
Pakistan initiated ceasefire violations in Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.ANI | Poonch | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:37 IST
Pakistan initiated ceasefire violations in Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
At around 3:30 am, Pakistan started an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small Arms, and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Krishna Ghati Sector, to which Indian Army retaliated befittingly.
In another incident, around 7:20 am, Pakistan again started another unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Nowshera
- JK
- Indian Army
- Poonch
ALSO READ
Black, Indian and Pakistani people more likely to die from COVID-19 - UK stats
Afghan authorities take back their citizens stranded in border towns with Pakistan
Black and Pakistani people more likely to die from COVID-19 - UK data
Pakistan excludes religious sect from minority commission
Pakistan to start easing lockdown measures on Saturday