Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha moves interim bail plea in Delhi HC on medical grounds

Activist Gautam Navlakha, who is facing a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, moved Delhi High Court seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:05 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Activist Gautam Navlakha, who is facing a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, moved Delhi High Court seeking interim bail on medical grounds. The petition, filed through advocate Warisha Farasat, will be heard by a bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bambani today. Navlakha is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Navlakha, in his petition, said that he is a senior citizen suffering from colonic polyposis, chronic gastritis and lactose intolerance and has recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure by the doctor at Safdarjung Hospital, which increases the risk of his morbidity. The interim bail application said that Navlakha, who is a 67-years-old, is particularly vulnerable to catching any infections/virus, especially in a crowded environment like prison.

"The applicant is a senior citizen suffering from Colonic Polyposis, Chronic Gastritis and lactose intolerance, which can be controlled only through timely and regular medication and a very controlled diet," the plea said. The plea also said that he currently lodged in central jail number 3, Tihar Jail during a period where the entire nation is gripped with the threat of contracting the highly contagious and deadly COVID-19 virus.

Navlakha had, last month, surrendered before the NIA in the national capital after the completion of the bail period granted by the Supreme Court. On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. The police have filed 58 cases against 162 people in the matter. (ANI)

