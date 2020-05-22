Left Menu
Rope carrying essentials a lifeline for home-quarantined family of 'corona warrior'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:38 IST
Isolated in their two-room rented flat after her husband tested positive for COVID-19, the lifeline of 32-year-old Rashmi and her two children has been a rope by which milk, vegetable and other essential items are supplied to them every morning. Rashmi (name changed) and her two children aged below 10, have been completely dependent on their neighbours since May 13 after her husband, a frontline COVID-19 worker, contracted the dreaded the disease.

Om Prakash, a neighbour from the upper floor, has been passing on food and other essentials by the rope to her balcony on the second floor. Three neighbours, all resident of Delhi government flats in Gulabi Bagh, claimed that no help has been extended to the family by the authorities. It's the neighbours who give essentials and chocolates for the children to Om Prakash, who in turn passes it on to Rashmi in a bag tied to a rope.

They wanted to extend a helping hand to the 'corona warrior's' family and took to using ropes to assist them from a safe distance. Om Prakash said he wears gloves before holding the rope and sanitises his hand properly. Garhwali Jan Kalyan Samiti (Gulabi Bagh) president Narender Rawat appealed to the Delhi government to make proper arrangement of providing basic facilities for the family which has been put under home quarantine. He said there are 250 residents in Gulabi Bagh government flats who are engaged in COVID-19 duty. Government school teachers who also stay here have been engaged in distributing food to the needy at a government-run hunger relief centre, Rawat said. "We humbly request the government for proper sanitization in Gulabi Bagh government flats as there are hundreds of employees who are engaged in COVID-19 duty," he said.

