Policeman recovers from COVID-19 in Himachal

A policeman in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has recovered, officials said on Friday. However, the police station where he is posted will remain sealed for some more days, they said.

The head constable, posted at Panchrukhi police station in Palampur subdivision, was found positive for coronavirus on May 12. Thereafter, the police station was sealed to curb the spread of the infection. Though the head constable has recovered and all other police personnel posted at the police station, who had been quarantined, also tested negative, yet the premises will remain closed for some more days as a precautionary measure, Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

The policeman and three other patients admitted to a COVID-19 care centre in Panchayati Raj Training Institute, Baijnath, tested negative on Wednesday and are likely to be discharged soon, a health official said..