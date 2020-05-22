Cong in Karnataka tries to link Modi visit to cyclone hit WB with state elections next year

Cong in Karnataka tries to link Modi visit to cyclone hit WB with state elections next yearPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:02 IST
The Congress here on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to cyclone Amphan ravaged West Bengal as "double standards", while pointing out that he did not visit Karnataka during the floods in 2019 and tried to draw a connection between the visit and assembly elections there next year. "We stand in solidarity with cyclone affected WB.
We condemn double standards of @narendramodi. PM has responded by visiting WB for survey,while he never visited Karnataka during floods & landslides. Bengal may be having an election next year but people are suffering here as well," Karnataka Congress tweeted.
Modi today conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal and took stock of the situation in the state. He has announced announced Rs 1,000 crore as immediate assistance to the state.
The Congress state unit said Modi did not visit Karnataka during the floods last year which killed 91 people and displaced nearly seven lakh people. The Congress, the principal opposition party in Karnataka,has been criticising governments both at the centre and state over the delay and inadequate flood relief to the state, despite being administered by the same party- BJP.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Narendra Modi
- Congress
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Migrant labouerers sent back from Karnataka border, gather in Goa's Panaji
UP: 24 Tablighi members from Assam, Karnataka booked for 'spreading' COVID-19 in Shamli
8 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count reaches 701
Karnataka govt seeks consent from 9 states to operate trains for stranded people
Relief package for horticulturists in offing: Karnataka Agriculture Min