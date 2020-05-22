Left Menu
CISCE announces dates for remaining exams for Classes 10 and 12

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) board has announced that the examinations for the remaining subjects/papers of class 10th will be held from July 2 to July 12, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) board has announced that the examinations for the remaining subjects/papers of class 10th will be held from July 2 to July 12, 2020. Examinations for the remaining subjects/papers of class 12th will be held from July 1 to July 14, 2020.

For class 10th, Geography-H.C.G. Paper 2 will be held on July 2 while Biology-Science Paper 3 and Economics (Group II Elective) are scheduled to be held on July 10 and July 12, respectively. For class 12th, Biology (Paper 1) Theory and Business Studies will be held on July 1 and July 3, respectively.

Psychology, Sociology and Elective English exams are scheduled to be held on July 5, July 9 and July 13, respectively. (ANI)

