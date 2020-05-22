786 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

With 786 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu has risen to 14,753, said the Health Department in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, 7,128 patients have been discharged while 7,524 patients are currently active cases. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State stands at 98.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection. As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated to date. (ANI)