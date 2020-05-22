IAF continues to undertake relief operations in cyclone-hit areas

In the wake of cyclone Amphan, as part of its quick response towards Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR), the Indian Air Force (IAF) continued to be on a high state of preparedness for undertaking relief operations in the eastern parts of the country. A total of 56 Heavy and Medium Lift assets comprising of 25 fixed-wing aircraft and 31 helicopters were earmarked by the IAF.

The aircraft/helicopters were modified with the required equipment for undertaking relief operations and are on standby with the crew for quick deployment at various IAF bases. The Crisis Management Cell activated at Air HQ is actively coordinating with the Civil Administration and the NDRF teams.

Two C-130 aircraft airlifted four NDRF teams, two each from Pune and Arakkonam for Kolkata on 21 May 20. Along with these teams, 8.6 tonnes of heavy equipment/machinery required to undertake relief operations by NDRF was also airlifted.

(With Inputs from PIB)