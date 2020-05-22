53 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, one death

The number of coronavirus casesin the Dharavi area of Mumbai increased to 1,478 as 53 newpatients were found on Friday, while death toll reached 57with one more person dying, a civic official said

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officialsaid that 15 positive cases which included a nine years oldgirl were found in Matunga Labour Camp within Dharavi sinceThursday evening

Dharavi, known as the largest slum sprawl of Asia, hasa population of over 6.5 lakh living in an area spread over2.5 sqkm.