COVID-19: 10 test positive since Thur night, Gondia count 33

COVID-19: 10 test positive since Thur night, Gondia count 33PTI | Gondia | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:55 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases inGondia in Maharashtra reached 33 after seven people testedpositive for novel coronavirus on Thursday night and three onFriday, an official said
The number of active cases is 32 as one person wasdischarged after recovery, he added
All 32 are admitted in the COVID Care Centre set up inthe Gondia district sports complex, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Gondia district