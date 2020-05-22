Religious leaders should remove fear about COVID-19: Ministers

There is a misunderstanding and fear about coronavirus among people, and religious leaders should take initiative to clear those, Maharashtra ministers Rajesh Tope and Nawab Malik urged on Friday. Health Minister Tope also said that 97 of the 100 coronavirus-infected people are returning home post-recovery, and urged the leaders to take this message to the people.

The ministers made the appeal as they reached out to leaders from different religions via video conferencing, held in association with UNICEF, the statement said. "There is fear and misunderstanding among the people about coronavirus. Therefore, several people are still not coming ahead for treatment," the statement quoted Tope as saying.

The health minister said several people who are showing symptoms are not opening up about it before the authorities. So, it becomes difficult to treat them when they are admitted to the hospitals at the last moment, he noted.

"Hence, people should come forward to get themselves tested, keeping fear aside. Religious leaders and organisations should enlighten them," Tope urged. Malik, who is Minority Affairs Minister, made a similar appeal to the religious leaders.

"All religious communities will soon collectively overcome the crisis," Malik exuded confidence, according to the statement. Malik, who also holds the skill development portfolio, said the department will work to ensure employment for the youth in the states industries.

The religious leaders, who attended the meeting, assured their support to the state government in its bid to tackle COVID-19, the statement said..