Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man dies in home quarantine in Uttarakhand

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:22 IST
Man dies in home quarantine in Uttarakhand

A man, who was under home quarantine after returning from Ghaziabad, died in Pauri district of Uttarakhand, officials said on Friday. This is the third death in quarantine reported from the district.

The man from Pipli village of the district died late Thursday night, Pabau police chowki in-charge Ajay Singh said. The cause of his death is being ascertained as he was unwell for a long time and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ghaziabad, Singh said.

He had returned home on May 10 and was quarantined at home. His condition worsened late on Thursday night and he died, the official said. He seems to have died of a heart attack, an official said.

Two persons had died in quarantine in Pauri district on May 17 and 18.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

1,690 stranded migrants leave for Chattisgarh from J&K's Samba

The Samba district administration in Jammu and Kashmir sent 1,690 stranded migrant workers from Chhattisgarh to Katra railway station on Friday for their onward journey to their home state. The migrant labourers were sent in a fleet of 58 J...

2 more COVID-19 patients die, 267 fresh cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Friday recorded two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 267 new cases, officials said. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 6,494 and fatalities at 153. Two deaths were recorded in Pali and Kota and 267 fresh case...

Pb min asks Centre to revoke decision delinking commission of arhtiyas from MSP

Punjab Food minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday condemned the Centre for its arbitrary decision to delink the commission of arthiyas commission agents from the Minimum Support Price MSPAshu said the step will create hindrances in the ong...

RBI's rate cut to support economy, say bankers

Bankers on Friday said the 40 basis points reduction in repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India will give a big support to the sagging economy. The RBI on Friday reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent, the lowest since it c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020