Man dies in home quarantine in Uttarakhand

A man, who was under home quarantine after returning from Ghaziabad, died in Pauri district of Uttarakhand, officials said on Friday. This is the third death in quarantine reported from the district.

The man from Pipli village of the district died late Thursday night, Pabau police chowki in-charge Ajay Singh said. The cause of his death is being ascertained as he was unwell for a long time and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ghaziabad, Singh said.

He had returned home on May 10 and was quarantined at home. His condition worsened late on Thursday night and he died, the official said. He seems to have died of a heart attack, an official said.

Two persons had died in quarantine in Pauri district on May 17 and 18.