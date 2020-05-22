Four Israelis try to enter HP amid lockdown, sent back to Rajasthan

Four Israeli nationals tried to enter Himachal Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown but were sent back to Rajasthan, the police said on Friday They reached Kullu district along with their driver after getting a permit from Rajasthan but they were stopped at Bajaura check-post, about 16 kms away from the district’s headquarters, on Thursday night, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said

The SP said that on inquiring, it came to light that they had neither any emergency or urgent purpose to come to Himachal Pradesh. They were informed about the coronavirus-induced lockdown and were sent back to Rajasthan, he added.