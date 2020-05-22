NIA files charge-sheet against 3 for circulating fake Indian currency notes

The NIA has filed a charge-sheet against three people for conspiracy to circulate high quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN) after procuring them from West Bengal, an official said on Friday. Phulchand, a resident of UP's Lakhimpur Khiri, Aminul Islam and Nasiba Khatoon, residents of West Bengal's Malda, have been charged under the relevant sections of the IPC and the stringent UA(P)A, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The charge-sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Lucknow on Thursday. The case pertains to the seizure of high quality FICN with a face value of Rs 1,79,000 by UP's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on November 25, 2019 from the three accused on the Lucknow-Sitapur highway, the official said.

The case was later taken over by the NIA. The accused conspired to smuggle, procure and kept in their possession high quality FICN, and further circulated and supplied to various persons/consignees in UP, the agency said.

The FICN was being supplied from Malda, West Bengal, it said. Further investigation of the case continues, the NIA added.