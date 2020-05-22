Left Menu
Pune district's COVID-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark; deaths 257

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:08 IST
Pune registered the biggest single-day jump of 358 COVID-19 cases on Friday, due to which the district's tally of such patients crossed the 5,000-mark, a health official said. With the death of 15 more persons due to coronavirus infection, the number of victims reached 257 in the district, the official said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district now stands at 5,167. "Of the 358 new cases, as many as 317 were detected in Pune city alone. Nine cases were found in neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad township and 32 in Cantonment and rural areas," the official said.

The coronavirus positive cases found so far in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad, and rural areas are 4,471, 253, and 443 respectively.

