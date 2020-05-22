Maha CM, broadcasters discuss film, TV shooting resumption

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Friday asked officials to check if cinema andtelevision shooting can begin in Mumbai's Film City whileadhering to all norms in place for the novel coronavirusoutbreak

He gave the directives after meeting representativesof the Indian Broadcasters Foundation through videoconferencing

The foundation should submit an action plan on howthey propose to commence film shootings in non-red zones andthe government would take a decision accordingly, Thackeraysaid.