Maha CM, broadcasters discuss film, TV shooting resumption

Maha CM, broadcasters discuss film, TV shooting resumptionPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:35 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Friday asked officials to check if cinema andtelevision shooting can begin in Mumbai's Film City whileadhering to all norms in place for the novel coronavirusoutbreak
He gave the directives after meeting representativesof the Indian Broadcasters Foundation through videoconferencing
The foundation should submit an action plan on howthey propose to commence film shootings in non-red zones andthe government would take a decision accordingly, Thackeraysaid.
