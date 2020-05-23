Maharashtra: MSRTC resumes bus operations after two months

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation resumed bus services after two months on Friday following the lockdown relaxations. "Over 11,000 passengers travelled on 457 selected routes in the state excluding Red Zones and Containment Zones," according to the MSRTC.

The nationwide lockdown was first imposed in March to curb the spread of coronavirus. According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, around 41642 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Maharashtra with 11,726 cured/migrated/discharged and 1454 deaths.

India on Friday saw the biggest rise in COVID-19 cases at 6,088 with the total number of cases rising to 1,18,447 and the recovery rate nearly 41 per cent. The Health Ministry said 148 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There are 66,330 active cases and 3,583 persons have died. A total of 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated till date taking the recovery rate to 40.98 per cent. (ANI)