Cop suspended in Odisha for misconduct: Official

A police inspector has been placed under suspension in Odisha on Saturday for allegedly thrashing and kicking a person inside a police station which went viral on social media. Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay has ordered suspension of Sandhya Rani Jena, the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Patana Police Station in Keonjhar district, for her misconduct, a senior police officer said.

The action came after video of the alleged incident had gone viral on social media, he said. Raju Mohanty, a native of Prabhasarabha village in Saharpada block of Keonjhar district, had lodged a complaint at the Patana police station on March 25 over a land dispute.

The accused had called Mohanty to the police station and allegedly thrashed him with a stick and kicked him in the presence of two other police officers. After viewing the police officer's alleged action in the video that became viral on social media about a week ago, Keonjhar Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mahapatra directed the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Ghatagan to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on May 19 directed the Keonjhar SP and the Patana IIC to submit a detailed report within four weeks. The rights panel has also directed the home secretary and the DGP to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to the person by deducting the amount from the IICs salary.