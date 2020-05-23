Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK leader R S Bharathi held for alleged remarks against SC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:37 IST
DMK leader R S Bharathi held for alleged remarks against SC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

DMK's Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi was arrested on Saturday for his alleged disparaging remarks made against the Scheduled Caste community a few months ago, prompting an exchange of words between the party chief MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. Stalin alleged the arrest was a ploy by the ruling AIADMK to 'divert' attention from corruption and the government's 'failure' to handle the COVID-19 situation, remarks that drew sharp rebuke from Palaniswami who charged the opposition leader with enacting a 'drama' to gain political mileage.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharathi, the 73 year-old DMK Organisation Secretary, was picked up from his residence. He was later granted interim bail till June 1 by a city court after it was informed that the Madras High Court was already seized of a surrender application filed by him which is coming up on Wednesday.

Bharathi alleged he was being targeted for trying to expose instances of corruption in the AIADMK-led government. He was arrested for allegedly making the comments against the SC community, with a case being filed against him recently under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint.

Bharathi said his remarks made at a DMK meeting in February had been "twisted" and said it was not reported in any newspaper while "some in the social media carried out a campaign against me." Speaking to reporters here, he said he had "responded" to the issue then in the media and more than 100 days had passed since then. "Today they come to arrest me," he said and claimed he was being targeted for exposing certain corruption issues in the government but added his party will not be cowed down.

Meanwhile, a number of DMK lawyers, including P Wilson and N R Elango, both Rajya Sabha members, submitted before principal sessions judge Selvakumar that Bharathi's arrest was totally 'unwarranted' and that too effected during the lockdown. They mentioned Bharathi apprehended arrest in the matter and that the High Court was already seized of the surrender application filed by him which was coming up on May 27.

Acceding to their plea for reprieve in the meantime, sessions judge Selvakumar granted Bharathi interim bail till June 1. The Teynampet police here had registered a case against Bharathi under IPC provisions besides that of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on a complaint by 'Athi Tamilar Makkal Katchi' leader Kalyanasundaram.

The case was later transferred to the CCB (central crime branch) for further probe. The arrest prompted an exchange of words between Stalin and Palaniswami.

Training his guns against the chief minister, Stalin condemned the action and wondered why the police acted on a three month old case. He said Bharathi had filed complaints of corruption in portfolios handled by Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and his cabinet colleague SP Velumani.

"To hide his administrative failure in dealing with coronavirus and divert attention from corruption, Palaniswami has arrested Bharathi," Stalin said in a statement. Stalin claimed his party was in the forefront on the issue of reaching out to the SC community and slammed Bharathi's arrest as "childish, half-baked and misuse of authority." His party will not be cowed down by such antics, he added.

Hitting back at Stalin, Palaniswami said Bharathi was arrested based on a case filed by the police after a person had filed a complaint, and said neither he nor the government had anything to do with it. "This is a planned campaign by Stalin to gain political mileage which is condemnable," he told reporters at Salem,his native place.

Instead of trying to escape responsibility by blaming others, Stalin should have reprimanded Bharathi for having made such remarks, he said. Indicating there was no corruption as was being made out by the DMK, he further said the matter was sub-judice.

On Stalin's criticism on the government's handling of the coronavirus situation, he said thanks to the dedication of health workers, the state was better placed in tackling the spread of the pandemic. Stalin was not aware of this, he said, adding that the state was leading in number of tests conducted and labs, even as it was earning accolades from medical professionals and those undergoing treatment for the virus.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Same name mix-up: Guj COVID-19 patient erroneously discharged

In an embarrassing mix-up in Gujarats Ahmedabad, a coronavirus positive man was discharged from hospital on the basis of a negative report that actually belonged to another person with the same name, officials said on Saturday. The authorit...

Chaos as migrants thong Palace grounds in Bengaluru for special trains due to "misinformation"

Thousands of migrant workers from Odisha and north-eastern states thronged the Palace grounds here on Saturday to get back to their home states by Shramik trains, leading to a chaotic situation, officials said. They had gathered due to misi...

200 Mail Express trains to be run from June 1, says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

Two hundred Mail Express trains will be run from June 1, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said In an effort towards returning to normalcy, the Ministry of Railways wil...

Amid coronavirus and lockdown, Eid festivities lack gaiety

Eid is a festival of love and hugging your friends and neighbours, but now you cannot even shake hands due to coronavirus says Old Delhi resident Akram Quereshi, summing up the sombre mood ahead of one of the main festivals of the country. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020