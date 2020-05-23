Following are the top stories: DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES Record jump in COVID-19 cases, 137 more deaths New Delhi: The COVID-19 cases in India saw the biggest spike for the second consecutive day on Saturday with 6,654 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to over 1.25 lakh, while the toll rose to 3,720 after 137 more deaths, the Union Health Ministry said. DEL27 AVI-FLIGHTS-PURI Will try to restart international flights before August: Puri New Delhi: India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday, three days after announcing resumption of domestic flights from May 25.

DEL45 CYCLONE-NDRF-WB Centre rushes 10 more NDRF teams to cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal New Delhi: Ten fresh teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being rushed to West Bengal in order to speed up the relief and rescue operations post cyclone 'Amphan', officials said on Saturday. DEL31 VIRUS-DRUGS TRIAL-REMDESIVIR Several drugs under trial for COVID-19, remedesivir leading contender: scientists New Delhi: With a vaccine still a long distance away, efforts to repurpose old medications used for other ailments provide hope of an early counter to COVID-19, say scientists, placing the antiviral remdesivir on top of the list of possible contenders. DEL6 RAHUL-MIGRANTS-LABOURERS Cong releases documentary on Rahul's interaction with migrants New Delhi: The Congress released a documentary film on Saturday on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with a group of migrant labourers last week, demanding justice for such workers who are walking hundreds of kilometres to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown.

DEL30 RAIL-SHRAMIK SPECIAL-TALLY Rly ferries around 32 lakh migrants in 2,570 Shramik Special trains since May 1 New Delhi: The Railways has ferried around 32 lakh migrant workers on board 2,570 Shramik Special trains since May 1, according to official data. DEL32 VIRUS-VACCINE-EXPERTS COVID-19 vaccine development at early stage in India; breakthrough unlikely within a year: Experts New Delhi: As Indian firms scramble to develop a vaccine for coronavirus, experts feel that research in the country is still at a nascent stage and any concrete breakthrough is not likely within a year.

DEL15 MP-CM-INTERVIEW Tablighi Jamaat members aided COVID-19 spread in Indore, Bhopal initially: MP CM New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Tablighi Jamaat members aided in the spread of coronavirus infection in the state particularly in Indore and Bhopal, and chided them for not acting "responsibly". DEL33 CHIDAMBARAM-ECONOMY Tell govt to take fiscal measures: Chidambaram to RBI governor after fresh cut in repo rate New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday asked RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to "bluntly" tell the government to do its duty and take fiscal measures if he feels that the demand has collapsed and the GDP growth is heading towards negative territory. DEL9 VIRUS-LOCKDOWN-VIROLOGIST Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown will no longer help India in its fight against COVID-19, and in its place community-driven containment, isolation and quarantine strategies have to be brought into play, leading virologist Shahid Jameel said. By Uzmi Athar CAL12 WB-CYCLONE-SUPPORT West Bengal seeks Army's help to restore essential services hit by cyclone 'Amphan' Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday sought support of the Indian Army, railways and port for restoring essential infrastructure and services in the cyclone-ravaged areas of the state.

DEL25 RAIL-WB-CYCLONE-LD MAMATA WB asks Railways not to send Shramik Special trains to state till May 26 in view of Cyclone Amphan New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Railway Ministry not to send Shramik Special trains to the state till May 26 in view of Cyclone Amphan. DEL16 MIGRANTS-HOME-STRUGGLE At Delhi-UP border: Some scrambling to reach home for Eid; others on wing and prayer New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Carrying a sack full of belongings and a backpack on shoulders daily wager Mohammed Sunny and his friend Mohammed Danish are determined to reach home for Eid in Bihar's Araria district, facing all odds stacked up against them. By Kunal Dutt DEL26 DL-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 toll in Delhi rises to 231; 591 new cases New Delhi: The novel coronavirus death toll in Delhi rose to 231 on Saturday, while the number of infections climbed to 12,910 with 591 new cases, authorities said. MDS5 TN-DMK-2NDLD ARREST DMK leader R S Bharathi held for alleged remarks against SC community, gets interim bail Chennai: DMK's Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi was arrested on Saturday for his alleged disparaging remarks made against the Scheduled Caste community a few months ago, prompting an exchange of words between the party chief M K Stalin and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

FGN19 UN-INDIA-BANGLA-CYCLONE UN chief following cyclone Amphan situation in India, Bangla; saddened by loss of lives United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is following the situation in India and Bangladesh after cyclone Amphan struck the two countries and expressed sadness over the loss of lives. By Yoshita Singh PTI KJ.