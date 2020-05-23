Daati Maharaj booked for allegedly holding temple congregation

Daati Maharaj booked for allegedly holding temple congregationPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:53 IST
The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj and some other persons for allegedly congregating at a temple in south Delhi in violation of the government guidelines on coronavirus lockdown, officials said. On Saturday, it came to notice that some photographs of a ceremony at Shanidham Mandir, Asola have been circulated on social media wherein the social distancing norms were not being followed and a religious congregation was organised in contravention of the lockdown guidelines, a senior police officer said. "During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that on Friday around 7.30 PM, chief priest of Shanidham Mandir Daati Maharaj, along with some other persons, had performed a ceremony at the temple," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. They violated the government guidelines on lockdown, following which a case under relevant sections was registered at Maidan Garhi police station on Saturday and the investigation has been taken up, police said.
