Left Menu
Development News Edition

No new COVID-19 case in ITBP in last 24 hours

No new case of novel coronavirus was reported among Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in the last 24 hours, said ITBP in a statement on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:07 IST
No new COVID-19 case in ITBP in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

No new case of novel coronavirus was reported among Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in the last 24 hours, said ITBP in a statement on Saturday. As things stand, there are 93 active cases of the disease in ITBP.

A total of 125101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 51784 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Saturday. There are 69597 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 3720 people have lost their lives due to the disease in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Iran warns US not to interfere with Venezuela oil shipment

Irans president on Saturday warned the United States not to interfere with a shipment of oil bound for Venezuela after the South American nation said it would provide an armed escort for the tankers. In a statement posted on his website, Ha...

Shalimar Paints to foray into 'hygiene segment', to introduce sanitisers, disinfectants

Shalimar Paints on Saturday said it will foray into the hygiene segment by introducing sanitisers and disinfectants under the brand name of CLEAN. The board of Shalimar Paints, in a meeting held on Saturday,&#160;approved the diversificatio...

Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case as Delhi returnee tests positive

Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease, a senior official said. The sample of the student was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Ho...

HC suggests DAC, Delhi govt to publish COVID data from hospitals after proper analysis

Delhi High Court has suggested that the Death Audit Committee and Delhi government should publish the data supplied by the government and private hospitals in the national capital only after proper analysis. A division bench of Chief Justic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020