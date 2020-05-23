COVID-19: 2 Mumbai-returnees, teen test positive in Chandrapur

A man who arrived inChandrapur in Maharashtra from hotspot Dharavi in Mumbai onMay 20 was among the three people who tested positive fornovel coronavirus here, taking the district's count to 15, anofficial said

The 37-year-old man had arrived in Ballarpur fromDharavi and was in institutional quarantine since and hissamples, which were sent for testing on May 22, returnedpositive on Saturday evening, said District Civil SurgeonNivrutti Rathod

"The other two cases are a 16-year-old girl fromSindewahi taluka, and a nurse from Babupeth area who works inMumbai and had returned here on May 16," Rathod added.