Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's coronavirus cases cross 1.25 lakh with record 6,654 new cases; 137 deaths in past 24 hours

India saw the biggest rise in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours at 6,654 with the total count of cases going up to over 1.25 lakh on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:13 IST
India's coronavirus cases cross 1.25 lakh with record 6,654 new cases; 137 deaths in past 24 hours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India saw the biggest rise in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours at 6,654 with the total count of cases going up to over 1.25 lakh on Saturday. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has gone up to 3,720 with 137 persons succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry said.

The total number of cases stands at 1,25,101 of which 69,597 are active cases and 51,784 are "cured/discharged/migrated". It is the second successive day when the cases have risen by over 6,000. The cases had risen by 6,088 on Friday and 6,654 new cases were reported on Saturday.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 44,582 COVID-19 cases followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512), Gujarat (13,268) and Delhi (12,910). In Maharashtra, which accounts for over one-thirds of cases in the country, 12,583 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,517 patients have died due to the virus.

Tamil Nadu reported 710 new cases on Saturday and the total count of cases in the state reached 15,512. There are 7,915 active cases in the state. A total of 7,491 COVID-19 positive patients have recovered in the state, Tamil Nadu Health Department said. Of 13,268 cases in Gujarat, 5880 patients have been cured or discharged and 802 patients have died.

Delhi reported 591 COVID-19 cases and no deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 12,910 which includes 6,412 active cases. Rajasthan reported 115 new cases of coronavirus today, taking the total count of cases to 6,657, according to the state Health Department.

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 156 after three people succumbed to the infection on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh has reported 6,170 cases of COVID-19 of which 3,089 patients have been cured and 272 have died in the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,332 with 3335 patients having recovered from the disease while 152 succumbing to the virus. Karnataka reported 216 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,959 including 608 who have been discharged.

The number of active cases rose to 275 in Kerala, with 62 more people testing positive today. In Himachal Pradesh, 185 persons have tested positive, 57 of whom have recovered and three persons have died due to the disease. There are 121 active cases in the state.

Assam reported 53 new cases and the total number of cases in the state is 319. Three new COVID19 cases were reported from Jamshedpur and total cases in Jharkhand is 333 now.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that 1,15,364 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country. It said 28,34,798 samples of coronavirus have been tested so far. Over 2,600 Shramik Special trains have run till date and more than 35 lakh migrants have used these trains to reach their respective destinations, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), here at the regular media briefing on the COVID-29 situation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in Surat's GIDC area

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Sachin GIDC area of Surat on Saturday. The fire broke out in the evening and a large plume of dark smoke was seen coming out of the area.12 fire tenders have reached the spot and are try...

Fans are the ones who make every sport look glamorous: Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that fans give every sport across the globe an additional spark and they are the ones who make every sport look glamorous. Rohit was doing a Facebook live chat with presenter Joe Morrison on the...

Himachal Pradesh cabinet allows schools to charge only tuition fee

As schools continue to remain shut due to the coronavirus situation, Himachal Pradesh state cabinet on Saturday allowed schools to charge only tuition fees from the students.This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that all educ...

Soccer-World Cup winner Goetze to leave Dortmund at end of season

German World Cup-winning midfielder Mario Goetze will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, the clubs sports director Michael Zorc said on Saturday. Speaking to Sky television before the game at VfL Wolfsburg, Zorc confirmed tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020