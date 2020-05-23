Heat wave sweeps Haryana, Punjab

Most places in Haryana and Punjab registered above normal temperatures on Saturday, the MeT department said. Haryana's Hisar recorded the highest day temperature in the two states at 46.1 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees more than the normal limit, the meteorological department said.

Among other places in Haryana, Narnaul recorded a high of 45 degrees Celsius, which was four notches above the normal, it said. The maximum temperature in Ambala was 41.4 degrees Celsius, while in Karnal it was 40 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a high of 43.7 degrees Celsius which was four degrees above normal, it said. Amritsar and Patiala also recorded above normal day temperatures at 43 and 42 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature recorded in Chandigarh was three degrees above normal limit at 41.4 degrees Celsius, it said..