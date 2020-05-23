Left Menu
Locust attack in India: Jhansi fire brigade asked to be ready with chemicals after sudden movement of locusts

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 24-05-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:26 IST
Locust attack in India: Jhansi fire brigade asked to be ready with chemicals after sudden movement of locusts
Representative image Image Credit: www.fao.org

The Jhansi district administration has directed fire brigade to keep its vehicle ready with chemicals following a sudden movement by a swarm of locusts

District Magistrate Andra Vamsi, who chaired a meeting in this regard said, "The villagers along with the common public has been told to inform control room about the movement. The locusts will go places where there is green grass or greenery. Hence, details about the movement at such places must be shared." Deputy Director Agriculture Kamal Katiyar said, "The swarm of locusts, which is moving is small in size. We have got news that nearly 2.5 to 3-kilometre long swarm of locusts has entered the country. A team has come from Kota (Rajasthan) to tackle the locusts." At present, the locust swarm is at Bangra Magarpur. "Spraying of insecticides will be done in the night," he said.

