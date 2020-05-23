Maha: Nagpur sizzles at season-high 46.5 degree Celsius

Nagpur, May 23 (PTI)Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturdayrecorded the season's highest temperature at 46.5 degreeCelsius, an India Meteorological Department official said

Deputy Director General of Meteorology ML Sahu toldPTI Nagpur was followed by Akola which recorded 46 degreeCelsius, Amravati 45.6, Chandrapur 45.6, Wardha 45.5, Gondia45.4, Brahmpuri 44.1, Gadchiroli 44, Buldhana 43 and Washim42.6 degree Celsius

"A heat wave condition is prevailing in Nagpur, Akola,Amravati, Chandrapur, Wardha and Gondia," he added.