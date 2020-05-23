Man arrested in Mumbai for `threatening to kill' UP CM

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 25-year-old man here for allegedly threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a police official said here on Saturday. Kamran Khan, a resident of Chunabhatti in eastern suburbs, was arrested by the Kalachowki unit of ATS, the official said.

Uttar Pradesh Police's social media help desk had received a WhatsApp message on Friday in which the sender threatened to kill Adityanath in a bomb blast, he said. A case was registered at Gomatinagar Police Station against an unidentified person under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation), said Vikram Deshmane, Superintendent of Police, ATS Maharashtra.

UP police alerted Maharashtra ATS after the message was traced to Mumbai, he said, following which the sender was tracked down and Khan was arrested, the SP said. He will be produced before a court here and handed over to UP police's Special Task Force on transit remand, the official said. PTI DC KRK KRK KRK