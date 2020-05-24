Left Menu
Development News Edition

Utilities of cyclone-hit Bengal directed to restore power

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:20 IST
Utilities of cyclone-hit Bengal directed to restore power

The West Bengal government on Sunday instructed the two power utilities of the state, WBSEDCL and CESC, to take firm action for restoring power in various parts of the state ravaged by cyclone Amphan. The cyclone blew away electric poles, damaged transformers and uprooted trees that fell on cables disrupting power supply in several parts of the state including Kolkata.

Absence of power also triggered a crisis in water supply in the affected areas since the evening of May 20, when cyclone Amphan made the landfall leading to the death of 86 lives in the state. "GOWB has been earnestly trying to restore power and essential services in rest of the areas also asap. CESC & WBSEDCL have been given firm directions, teams working 247,fallen trees being removed by civic & state bodies with help from Army & NDRF, all GOWB agencies deployed," the state home department tweeted.

The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has reported that power supply has been restored in Garia, Bansdroni, Kestopur, Baguihati, Teghoria, Salt Lake, New Town and other areas in and around Kolkata, the tweet said. Electricity supply has also been resumed in south Bengal towns like Barasat, Tamluk, Egra, Contai, Krishnagar, Santipur, Ranaghat, Gayespur and Kalyani," it stated.

"WBSEDCL further reports that power has been restored in major areas of Nadia & East Midnapur. Power has been restored to most of the PHE water supply and hospitals. Most of the irrigation pumping stations are operational now," the home department said in the message. "CESC reports to GOWB that major parts of the following areas have been restored power, which are Jadavpur, Selimpur, Mukundapur, Survey Park, Patuli, Regent Estate, NSC Bose Rd, Behala Chowrasta, James Long Sarani, Silpara, Lake Town, Jessore Rd, Nagerbazar, Rashbehari Connector and B B Chaterjee Rd" in Kolkata, it said.

Private power utility CESC supplies electricity to Kolkata and Howrah..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Prince William opens up about mother Princess Diana in new documentary

Britains Prince William has revealed that becoming a father for the first time six years ago brought back painful emotions he felt following his mother Princess Dianas death over 22 years ago. The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who has thre...

SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style

The first astronauts launched by SpaceX are breaking new ground for style with hip spacesuits, gull-wing Teslas and a sleek rocketship all of it white with black trim. The color-coordinating is thanks to Elon Musk, the driving force behind...

David Miller sheds light on his stint with Kings XI Punjab

Shedding light on his Indian Premier League IPL stint with Kings XI Punjab, South Africa batsman David Miller has said that it was great playing under the leadership of Adam Gilchrist in his initial days in the tournament. Miller was doing ...

Haryana BJP suspends Kathuria from party

The Haryana BJP on Sunday suspended Chander Prakash Kathuria from the primary membership of the party for six years. Kathuria, a special invitee of the partys state executive committee, was suspended by state BJP chief Subhash Barala. Howev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020