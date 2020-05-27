Implement OBC quota in NEET: Akhilesh Yadav

Describing the 'denial' of quota as injustice, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded that the provision of reservation for OBC students be implemented in the NEET conducted for admission to medical courses. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Union Health Ministry should also reply to a notice of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) in this regard. The National Commission for Backward Classes has reportedly issued a notice to the Union Health Ministry on complaints that 27 percent Mandal reservation was not being implemented in a key category of seats under the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test since 2017. "It's an injustice not to provide the benefit of reservation given in the Constitution to backward classes for admission to medical PG courses under the all-India quota," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet. "The Union Health Ministry should immediately reply to the commission. This (quota) should be immediately implemented," he added. Akhilesh also tagged a news report about the "denial" of OBC quota in premier medical courses and the NCBC notice to the ministry

The All-India Federation of OBC Employees Welfare Association had filed a complaint in this regard.