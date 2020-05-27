Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Key climate spending in EU's "green recovery" plan

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:44 IST
FACTBOX-Key climate spending in EU's "green recovery" plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Commission unveiled a 750 billion euro ($826.3 billion) package on Wednesday which it says will put fighting climate change at the heart of the bloc's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Billed as the world's biggest "green" stimulus, it aims to tackle the economic slump while fulfilling the Commission's pledge to slash EU emissions from more than 4 billion tonnes each year now to "net zero" in 2050. Green funds would also come from the EU's budget for 2021-27, worth around one trillion euros, and private money.

Here are the spending plans proposed by the EU executive. They still need approval from the 27 EU governments and the European Parliament: BUILDING RENOVATIONS

The plan earmarks 91 billion euros per year in EU grants and loan guarantees for renovations such as rooftop solar panels, insulation, and renewable heating systems. The EU money should trigger private investments, bringing the annual total to 350 billion euros.

Schools, hospitals and social housing get priority, but the facility includes 5 billion euros of guarantees for "green mortgages", tying low-carbon renovations into property sales. CLEAN HYDROGEN

The Commission wants the EU to produce 1 million tonnes of clean hydrogen - a zero-carbon fuel produced using renewable electricity, which could power traditionally polluting industrial processes. An existing EU fund could push up to 30 billion euros into the fuel. The Commission would double the EU hydrogen support scheme to 1.3 billion euros.

The bloc will also launch a carbon "contracts for difference" scheme, to pay hydrogen projects the difference between the price of an EU carbon permit and the actual cost of cutting CO2.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

The EU will tender 15 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in the next two years, with expected investments of 25 billion euros. Renewable projects will also receive support from a 10 billion euro pot of loans administered by the European Investment Bank.

CLEAN TRANSPORT A two-year 20 billion euro EU scheme of grants and guarantees should boost sales of "clean" vehicles, with 2 million electric and hydrogen vehicle charging stations to be installed by 2025.

A 40-60 billion euro fund, pulled from existing cash pots in the EU budget, will target investments in zero-emission trains. The Commission may also tweak existing EU transport funds to trigger up to 20 billion euros in investments for cities rolling out cycling infrastructure and clean public transport. ($1 = 0.9077 euros)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

'Safdarjung Hospital sends reports to death audit committee on 52 fatalities in last 2 months'

The Safdarjung Hospital has submitted reports to the Delhi governments death audit committee on 52 fatalities that took place at the facility in the last two months, official sources said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arv...

Not wearing masks, spitting in public places to invite Rs 500 fine in Hry: Home Minister Vij

Not wearing masks or spitting in public places will invite a fine of Rs 500 and the offender will have to pay it in cash at the spot, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday. Block development and panchayat officers, tehsildar and ...

KPIT Q4 net profit rises 23.3 pc to Rs 38.1 cr

Tech firm KPIT Technologies on Wednesday reported a 23.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.1 crore in March 2020 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 30.9 crore in the year-ago period, KPIT said in a regulatory filing...

Putin, Saudi crown price agree on further coordination on oil output cuts -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call, agreed on further close coordination on oil output restrictions, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.They also both noted the importance of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020